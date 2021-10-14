Listen to Pa Salieu and Aitch’s new collaborative single, ‘Bad’

Pa Salieu has shared a new track called ‘Bad’ featuring Aitch – you can listen to it below.

The British-Gambian rapper’s new collaboration – produced by Two Inch Punch and WhyJay – premiered on BBC Radio 1 this evening (October 14) as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record In The World.

It comes with an accompanying KC Locke-directed official video, which features both Salieu and Aitch. The former teased the song and visuals on social media this week, sharing a behind-the-scenes snippet of the pair on set.

‘Bad’ follows Salieu’s recently-released EP ‘Afrikan Rebel’. In a four-star review of the project, NME wrote: “[Salieu] might be known here in the UK as an alternative grime ground-breaker, but he is truly more than that when he dabbles in making music with his fellow Africans.

“Taking his rebellious nature in his stride, ‘Afrikan Rebel’ is a great EP to tide us over for his debut album proper.”

Further information about Salieu’s first full-length has not yet been revealed. Aitch is also yet to release his debut LP. He revealed to NME during a Big Read cover story in June that it would be “100,000 per cent a proper Manchester album”.

Pa Salieu performed a secret set at Reading Festival 2021 in August, while Aitch took to the dual event’s Main Stage.