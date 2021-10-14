NewsMusic News

Listen to Pa Salieu and Aitch’s new collaborative single, ‘Bad’

It follows this year's ‘Afrikan Rebel’ EP

By Tom Skinner
Pa Salieu and Aitch
Pa Salieu and Aitch. CREDIT: Still/Press

Pa Salieu has shared a new track called ‘Bad’ featuring Aitch – you can listen to it below.

The British-Gambian rapper’s new collaboration – produced by Two Inch Punch and WhyJay – premiered on BBC Radio 1 this evening (October 14) as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record In The World.

It comes with an accompanying KC Locke-directed official video, which features both Salieu and Aitch. The former teased the song and visuals on social media this week, sharing a behind-the-scenes snippet of the pair on set.

Tune in here:

‘Bad’ follows Salieu’s recently-released EP ‘Afrikan Rebel’. In a four-star review of the project, NME wrote: “[Salieu] might be known here in the UK as an alternative grime ground-breaker, but he is truly more than that when he dabbles in making music with his fellow Africans.

“Taking his rebellious nature in his stride, ‘Afrikan Rebel’ is a great EP to tide us over for his debut album proper.”

Further information about Salieu’s first full-length has not yet been revealed. Aitch is also yet to release his debut LP. He revealed to NME during a Big Read cover story in June that it would be “100,000 per cent a proper Manchester album”.

Pa Salieu performed a secret set at Reading Festival 2021 in August, while Aitch took to the dual event’s Main Stage.

