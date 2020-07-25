Paces announces new project ‘Dayliites’ with Cloe Terare

Gold Coast producer Paces has announced that he has begun a new project titled ‘Dayliites’, which sees him link up with Toowoomba singer/songwriter Cloe Terare.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Paces – real name Mikey Perry – said the project had been in the making for over a year now.

“For the last 18 months I’ve been working on a new project behind the scenes,” he wrote on Instagram.

“That project is called @dayliites. It’s a duo I’ve formed with my good friend @cloeterare, who is a truly special singer/songwriter who I’m extremely blessed to have joined forces with.

He later went on to detail what fans can expect from the project.

“We connect the dots between lofi hip hop and modern pop. We’ve made a body of work that we’re super proud of. The music feels like your first love but filtered through a disposable camera.

“2020 has been a ride but starting my record label and launching Dayliites have been two huge shining lights that have kept me on track.”

Earlier this year, Paces revealed that we starting his own record label, titled Off Leash Records.

“This is an artist friendly label with a roster curated by me,” he said upon the announcement of the label back in June.

“We’re all about inventive pop music, and shining a light on new emerging artists.”