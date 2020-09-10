Paces returns with new single ‘Back Around’ alongside Sarah Saint James

Paces has spent 2020 juggling different projects, but now he’s returned with his new single ‘Back Around’, alongside vocalist Sarah Saint James.

Released through his own record label, Off Leash Records, the song walks the tightrope between pop and electronic that Paces – real name Mikey Perry – has done his whole career, but his production here is far moodier and more understated than what fans have come to expect.

This is the second single Perry has released as Paces in 2020, dropping ‘Dear Driver’ with MUKI earlier this year. That song was also co-written by Sarah Saint James.

Listen to ‘Back Around’ below.

“I met Sarah Saint James last year while on a writing trip to Sydney,” Perry said of the collaboration in a press statement.

“The rapper who I’d planned to work with had cancelled at the last minute, leaving me with a free day. Sarah and I had been speaking via DMs about doing a songwriting session one day. I hit her back saying ‘how about right now?’.

“We had a great session and actually wrote my previous single ‘Dear Driver’ that day. Since then … she’s become one of my favourite songwriters and collaborators.”

2020 has also seen Paces kickstart a new project, ‘Dayliites‘, which sees him team up with artist Cloe Terare. The duo dropped their debut single ‘Diamonds’ back in August.