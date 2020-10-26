Pacific Avenue announce 2020 New South Wales tour

Kiama fourpiece Pacific Avenue have announced they’ll be embarking on a tour of New South Wales, kicking off next month.

The band revealed the seven-show stint on social media today (October 26), with shows scheduled from November to December.

Of the seven stops on their tour are two previously announced performances at the University of Wollongong’s Uni Bar, where they’ll be supporting Northern Beaches band Ocean Alley.

Tickets for the band’s headline shows can be found here and the Ocean Alley support shows here.

The tour announcement comes after the band shared a live recording of an unreleased track to their YouTube channel last week, titled ‘Rock & Roll’.

“‘Rock and Roll’ is about looking past the stress of day to day life and acknowledging the good around us,” the band told NME.

“It’s [sic] serves the same purpose as the movement did when it began, to give the youth culture a sense of belonging when they feel alone.”

“The lyrics focus on the universal aspects of growing up in dancing to records in your bedroom, drinking alcohol or falling in love. Things that everyone can relate to in some way to better realise that we’re in this together.”

It was the second unreleased track the outfit have shared of late, having also treated fans to a live recording of ‘Devotion’, filmed at Wollongong’s Wet Shoe Clubb, formerly known as 3D Studios.

The tracks were the first new music from the band since the release of their 2020 single ‘My Hero’, which dropped in March. It was accompanied by a film clip shot in their local area of Kiama, featuring comedy duo Jack Steele and Matt Ford, known as The Inspired Unemployed.

Pacific Avenue’s 2020 NSW tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 5 – Miranda Hotel, Miranda

Sunday 8 – The Pavilion, Kiama

Saturday 14 – The Parkhouse, Mona Vale

Thursday 19 – UOW, Wollongong

Friday 20 – UOW, Wollongong

Saturday 28 – Marlin Hotel, Ulladulla

DECEMBER

Friday 11 – The Northern Hotel, Byron Bay