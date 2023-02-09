Pacific Avenue announce debut album ‘Flowers’, share new single ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’

Pacific Avenue have announced their debut album ‘Flowers’ will be released in May, marking the news with a new single.

‘Spin Me Like Your Records’ is the band’s first new music for the year, and is driven by lively drums and blazing guitars, with upbeat harmonies throughout the song’s chorus.

The song arrives alongside an accompanying music video directed by Tas Wilson, featuring various shots of the band fooling around in a white studio space. Check it out below:

Speaking about the song in a press statement, the band said: “The main theme behind writing ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’ was to get a fun, upbeat track that we could dance around to and have as a really nice moment in our live set for festivals.

“We got to a point where we thought we’d finished the album and had a listening party with our label, publisher and management, and while we loved it, we all thought it could use some straight-up-and-down classic rock songs,” they continued. “It’s just another silly song about being hopelessly into someone.”

‘Flowers’, the band’s debut record, is set for release on May 5 via BMG. Sharing a video to Instagram yesterday, the band said: “We’re so stoked for you guys the hear all these tracks, we’ve been working on them for the last two years and they mean so much to us.”

In addition to the new single, ‘Flowers’ will also comprise previously released cuts ‘Easy Love’, ‘Give It Up For Yourself’ and ‘Leaving For London’, which came in at #57 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022.