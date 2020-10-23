Pacific Avenue share live recording of unreleased track ‘Rock and Roll’

New South Wales outfit Pacific Avenue shared a live recording of an unreleased track last night (October 22), titled ‘Rock and Roll’.

The four-piece premiered the song on their YouTube channel, with a retro-style video shot by Michael Conlon. The track was recorded at Wollongong’s Wet Shoe Clubb, previously known as 3D Studios, and mixed by the band’s very own guitarist, Ben Fryer.

It’s bursting with wavy riffs and some impressive guitar-heavy interludes from Fryer, married with vocals from Harry O’Brien, who sings “What’s that sound? Rock and roll“.

Check it out below:

It’s the second unreleased track the band have shared recently, having dropped a live recorded video for ‘Devotion’ last month, which is also yet to arrive on streaming services.

Earlier this year, they released their first new music since their 2019 EP ‘Strawberry Skies’, with the single ‘My Hero’. The track arrived with a music video featuring Instagram comedians Jack Steele and Matt Ford, known as The Inspired Unemployed. Shot at a beach in Kiama, NSW, the clip showcased the feeling of being awed by a sporting hero you’ve long admired.

“We decided to express this idea in an innocent, relatable way by creating the story of two young, surfy nippers who become star struck when they get to compete at the beach against their hero, named ‘The Dolphin’,” the band told Cool Accidents at the time.

The outfit also had a nationwide tour planned to launch the single, however they had to drop the Brisbane and Melbourne legs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They’ll be supporting Ocean Alley at Wollongong’s Uni Bar on November 20, with tickets available here.