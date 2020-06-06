Paige Valentine announces new single and live hometown launch

Western Australian singer-songwriter Paige Valentine has shared a new single, ‘Pure’, and announced a live show to launch it.

Listen to her new track below:

Advertisement

The single marks Valentine’s first new release of the year. It was co-written with renowned songwriter Matt Gresham and produced by The Money War’s Dylan Ollivierre.

Alongside ‘Pure’, Valentine revealed a live single launch on June 11 at Feld & Co. in Perth, which hosts Tiny Spaces’ live music events. The performance will be strictly limited to 40 audience members, and will run from 7-8pm.

Per a press release, Valentine said ‘Pure’ was about “trying to remember why you love someone and wanting to get back to that innocence of when you fell in love”.

“Pure was written on a winter’s afternoon while visiting my friend and fellow writer, Matt Gresham,” said Valentine.

“I was beginning to witness a number of friends’ long term relationships being tested and drew a bit on personal experience, when two people who love each other seem to drift apart chasing different dreams, or going through hardships, or just generally changing as people.”

According to Valentine, the first verse and chorus of the emotional single were improvised.

Advertisement

“Matt already had the chords ready to go, I ad-libbed the first verse and chorus while he was playing guitar,” she said.

“We both knew we were onto something really special and something that really hit a nerve, Matt even asked if I wanted to continue writing it – it was intense. We finished the song half an hour later… vulnerable, personal, challenging songwriting. I went to Sydney and did some pre-production with Billy Otto, before returning to Fremantle and finishing the single with Dylan Ollivierre.”

Despite only having released a handful of singles, Valentine has already racked up a slew of accolades, including five WAM Award nominations and a finalist’s spot in the Vanda & Young Internal Song Competition.