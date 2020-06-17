Paige Valentine shares intimate music video for ‘Pure’

Fremantle singer-songwriter Paige Valentine has shared a brand-new music video for her latest single ‘Pure’, which dropped on June 6.

The video was directed and produced by local filmmaker Luna Laure. Valentine described working with Laure as a “one in a lifetime” experience. Watch the music video below:

Valentine also announced two performance dates, which will take place at Cleaver St & Co. on June 26, and in Esperance on July 4. Full event details and ticketing information can be found on her Facebook page.

In a press statement, Valentine said the setting of her home studio was a “perfect fit” for the video.

“We shot on film, built the props over two days, one of the crew half jokingly asked for a wall in my house to be painted for the shot in a day and my best friend came over in her lunch break and sure enough – gave us a pink wall,” said Valentine.

“It was shot at my home studio ‘Lucky Blue’ here in Fremantle, which was a perfect fit with its quirky lino, old wallpaper wall (mid-reno) and Laure (director) and Bee (styling/hair/MUA) dreamt up the finer details of the scenes. When Laure came over for the first time, I ended up giving her a bunch of plants from my garden I’d grown from seed without realising she’d built the plot around me growing a plant representing love/relationships.”

Laure said she wanted to paint a different picture on the concept of relationships through the visual.

“In an ever-changing world where dichotomous male/female relationship are no longer the only norm, I wanted to put a twist on what the love interest could look like,” said Laure.

“A subtle metaphor for how love can grow and thrive, but also stifle and suffocate.”

Valentine officially launched ‘Pure’ last week on June 11 at Feld & Co. in Perth, through a Tiny Spaces live music event.