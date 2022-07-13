Palace announce debut Australian tour in December

In partnership with Live Nation Australia

Palace have announced their live debut in Australia with three concerts scheduled for December.

The London-based indie quartet will kick off their Australian tour at The Croxton in Melbourne on December 3. They will then head to The Tivoli in Brisbane on December 6, before their final showcase at the Roundhouse in Sydney on December 8.

Advertisement

Tickets for the three shows will go on sale this Friday (July 15) at 9AM AEST via Live Nation Australia. ‘My Live Nation’ members will be given first access through a presale on Thursday (July 14), 9AM.

We are absolutely stoked to announce that we are heading to Australia this December! First time for Palace down under. Gonna be HUGE. Sign-up for access to our pre-sale on Thursday. General tickets available from 9am (AEST) this Friday! https://t.co/4rd6VbN3GV pic.twitter.com/va33NT78gz — Palace (@WeArePalace) July 12, 2022

Palace released their debut album ‘So Long Forever’ in 2016, and their sophomore album ‘Life After’ in 2019. Earlier this year, they dropped their third, ‘Shoals’. Frontman Leo Wyndham told NME in an interview that the album was written during the very first coronavirus lockdown in the UK in 2020, and its themes centre around both the mental and physical struggles experienced in isolation.

“My brain was like a conveyor belt of negative thoughts and a feeling of purposelessness. When music was taken away, I started to wonder what the fuck my purpose was,” he said.

To make matters worse, Wydnham was also infected with COVID, which resulted in his lungs being inflamed for nine months. “It felt like I had a clamp on my chest. I felt very lethargic and heavy, I had terrible chest cramps. I started to fear it might even threaten my career.”

In May, Palace toured North America with 21 sold-out shows. They will be playing a string of shows around Europe later this month, before heading back to North America for three festivals in September: Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Format Festival in Bentonville and Portola Festival in San Francisco.

Palace’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

Advertisement

DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Melbourne, The Croxton

Tuesday 6 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Thursday 8 – Sydney, Roundhouse