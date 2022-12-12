Pale Waves announce 2023 Australian tour

Pale Waves have announced an Australian tour for March of next year, playing four headline shows in the country along with a festival appearance.

The band will kick off the run as part of the Super Fun Day Festival in Brisbane on March 18, where they’ll share a stage with artists like FIDLAR and Ruby Fields, plus comedians like Patti Harrison, Danielle Walker and Hot Department.

The band will then play a headline show at Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on March 19, before the tour continues on to Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. Tickets are on sale this Thursday (December 15) at 9am local time, with a pre-sale beginning a day earlier at the same time.

Advertisement

Pale Waves’ upcoming shows mark their first Australian headline tour since 2018. Since then, they’ve released not one, not two, but three full-length albums: that year’s ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, 2021’s ‘Who Am I?’ and ‘Unwanted’ in August of this year.

“Brilliant, energetic, dynamic songs that everyone’s gonna fall in love with live, and we’re just gonna have a really fucking good time playing,” Pale Waves singer Heather Baron-Gracie explained in a statement, of the songs on ‘Unwanted’ and how they’ll translate live. “I feel like the pandemic has really influenced and changed the way we make art now. People just want to get up and dance around and have energy.”

In a four-star review of ‘Unwanted’ upon its release earlier this year, NME praised the record for “raising the shipwreck of pop-punk from yesteryear and re-fitting it as the flagship for those who feel genuinely maligned”.

Pale Waves’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 18 – Brisbane, Super Fun Day Festival

Sunday 19 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Tuesday 21 – Perth, Magnet House

Thursday 23 – Melbourne, Max Watts

Friday 24 – Sydney, Metro Theatre