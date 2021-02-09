Pale Waves “defeat evil cycle” of relationships on new single ‘Fall To Pieces’

Pale Waves have shared a new song called ‘Fall To Pieces’ – you can listen to it below.

The single follows on from ‘You Don’t Own Me’, ‘Change’, ‘She’s My Religion’ and ‘Easy’ in previewing the Manchester band’s second album ‘Who Am I?’, which comes out this Friday (February 12).

Upon the song premiering on BBC Radio 1 tonight (February 9), frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie told Annie Mac that ‘Fall To Pieces’ is about “getting in that same argument” and experiencing a “constant cycle” during a relationship.

“This isn’t just a completely negative song – like, ‘How long until we essentially break apart?’ – it does have a glimpse of hopefulness and it does wanna defeat that evil cycle. But it’s sort of just [about] getting stuck in that same pattern.”

Baron-Gracie sings of being “full of regret“, seeking forgiveness and questions whether she and her partner are “about to break” in ‘Fall To Pieces’. Later, she pleads: “Can we fix it and make it right?/ You’re the best part of my life“.

Following on from 2018’s ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, ‘Who Am I?’ will also feature ‘Tomorrow’, which was performed by the band during their 2019 UK headline tour. Other song titles include ‘Odd Ones Out’, ‘Run To’ and ‘Wish U Were Here’.

The new album “acts as the Pale Waves manifesto – inspiring inclusivity, self-discovery, and the notion of being whoever the hell you want to be”. The lyrics on the album deal with Baron-Gracie’s experiences of depression, distraction, and feelings of darkness.

Pale Waves recently announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2022. They’ll hit the road next February for a run of dates that includes a show at The Roundhouse in London – you can see the full schedule below.

February 2022

11 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

12 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

13 – Rock City, Nottingham

14 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

16 – O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth

17 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – Limelight, Belfast

20 – Academy, Dublin

21 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

23 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield

25 – O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester

26 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

28 – Roundhouse, London

March 2022

1 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester