Listen to Pale Waves’ gritty new single ‘You Don’t Own Me’

Pale Waves have shared a new track called ‘You Don’t Own Me’ – you can listen to it below.

The single follows on from ‘Change’, ‘She’s My Religion’ and ‘Easy’ in previewing the Manchester band’s forthcoming second album ‘Who Am I?’, which will arrive on February 12 via Dirty Hit.

Frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie teased ‘You Don’t Own Me’ earlier this week, describing it as a “very important song”. She also shared a behind-the-scenes image from her “favourite video yet”.

Advertisement

Opening with gritty chugging guitar, the pop-punk-inspired cut includes the lyrics: “You don’t own me/ And I’ll do whatever I want to/ Cause I’m a psycho/ But that’s fine though”. Elsewhere, Baron-Gracie sings of not being “very ladylike“, showing “too much skin” and refusing “to be who you want me to be“.

Following on from 2018’s ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, ‘Who Am I?’ will also feature ‘Tomorrow’, which was previewed by the band during their 2019 UK headline tour. Other song titles include ‘Odd Ones Out’, ‘Fall To Pieces’ and ‘Wish U Were Here’.

According to a press release, LP 2 “acts as the Pale Waves manifesto – inspiring inclusivity, self-discovery, and the notion of being whoever the hell you want to be”. The songs’ lyrics deal with Baron-Gracie’s experiences of depression, distraction, and feelings of darkness.

Speaking to NME last November, Baron-Gracie discussed how she embraced her sexuality on ‘Who Am I?’.

Advertisement

“I’ve stepped onto a path of wanting to explore myself and I feel confident in myself and proud to own my sexuality,” she said. “I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”