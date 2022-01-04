Pale Waves’ third album will be released this year

Pale Waves have confirmed their third album is finished and will be released later this year.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, the band wrote: “See u all next year with shows and a new album.”

Earlier in December, vocalist Heather Baron Gracie confirmed that the band had finished recording the follow up to 2021’s ‘Who Am I?’. Taking to Instagram, she said: “Album 3 = done”.

see u all next year with shows and a new album🖤 pic.twitter.com/sa1aqq7mVZ — PALE WAVES (@palewaves) December 31, 2021

In September last year, the band revealed they were in the studio recording their new album by sharing some behind the scenes photos. One of which was a notebook containing the potential lyrics “Fragile as a feather, can’t afford to break. As I’m getting older, fear I’ll make the same mistakes. Broken around the edges.”

Baron-Gracie then went on to confirm the band had written a new song inspired by Netflix‘s Sex Education by posting a still from the show featuring Otis and Maeve (portrayed by Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey respectively).

“Wrote a song about their relationship and I guess it ended up on album 3,” she captioned the photo.

Next month, Pale Waves will kick off their tour for second album ‘Who Am I?’. However Martin Rossiter was initially unhappy that one of the support bands were using the same name as his Britpop group Gene.

“Genuine question. What should we do about this?” Rossiter tweeted, sharing a screenshot of the other Gene’s Twitter account which showed he had been blocked by them. “I don’t want to financially screw over any up and coming musicians but they’ve taken our name. They’re on a poster supporting Pale Waves and it feels wrong.”

I asked for people's opinions (which I now regret) and a lot of people have offered valuable advice but to abuse people is just unacceptable especially women in a space which is already hard enough for them to exist in. — Martin Rossiter (@MartinRossiter) December 5, 2021

Pale Waves will play:

FEBRUARY 2022

11 – O2 Academy Bristol

12 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

13 – Rock City, Nottingham

14 – O2 Academy Birmingham

16 – O2 Academy Bournemouth

17 – O2 Academy Leeds

19 – Limelight, Belfast

20 – Academy, Dublin

21 – O2 Academy Glasgow

23 – O2 Academy Sheffield

25 – O2 Academy Leicester

26 – O2 Academy Oxford

28 – Roundhouse, London

MARCH 2022

1 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester