Palm Springs announces ‘A Collection of Songs’ compilation

Palm Springs, aka Erica Dunn of Tropical Fuck Storm and MOD CON, will release a new compilation spanning ten years of output next month.

‘A Collection of Songs’ will be released on December 10 via Poison City, and compile music from across a range of “long out-of-print 7″ and tape releases” by Dunn and her recording collaborators over the past decade. The 15-track collection has been remastered by Total Control‘s Mikey Young.

Listen to two tracks from the forthcoming compilation – ‘Real Tender’ and Ain’t Gonna’, both of which previously appeared on 2018’s ‘Palm Springs & Friends’ – below. Pre-orders for ‘A Collection of Songs’ are available here.

<a href="https://palmsprings.bandcamp.com/album/a-collection-of-songs">A Collection Of Songs by Palm Springs</a>

This year, Dunn has released new albums with both MOD CON and Tropical Fuck Storm. The latter – which also features The Drones‘ Gareth Liddiard and Fiona Kitschin along with Lauren Hammel of High Tension – released third studio album ‘Deep States’ back in August.

MOD CON, meanwhile, released sophomore LP ‘Modern Condition’ last month after previewing it with singles ‘Ammo’, ‘Learner in an Alpha’ and ‘X-Ray’.

In a four-star review of ‘Modern Condition’, NME praised the trio’s locked-in musical chemistry, called the album one “made by a band that’s locked in and know exactly what they want to say”.