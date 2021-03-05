Palms announce new EP, release single ‘Calling Out’

Palms have announced the forthcoming release of a new EP, ‘Intensity Sunshine’, and dropped a new cut ‘Calling Out’.

With the Sydney act’s EP set to drop on April 9, new single, ‘Calling Out’ is, as they described in a press statement, about “coming out, living the life you need to live and finding happiness in it”.

Check out the animated video for ‘Calling Out’ below:

Advertisement

Recorded with Liam Judson (Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Cloud Control), Palms’ vocalist Al Grigg said, “The song is about coming out and being proud and owning who you are, who you’ve been, and finding a way to be comfortable in it all.

“Other people might relate to that, or it could just be living the life you wanna live… Like when you know there’s something better out there and it’s calling to you. You gotta pick up that call cos what other options are there, really?”

After a five-year hiatus, Palms returned in January with a new song, ‘This One Is Your One’, marking their first new music since the release of their 2015 album ‘Crazy Rack’.

Upon their reentry into the scene with ‘This One Is Your One’, Grigg said, “On a more universal level, I guess it’s about the transformative power of love.”