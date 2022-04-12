Panda Bear shares new 17-minute track rejected by Calm app

Panda Bear has shared a new track that was rejected by the sleep and meditation app, Calm. Listen to the ambient song below.

The Animal Collective musician, real name is Noah Lennox, shared the 17-minute tune titled ‘Calm App (Rejected) – New Ambient Song’ via social media yesterday (April 11).

Along with a YouTube link to the ethereal song, Lennox shared a WeTransfer link to the downloadable version of the track on Twitter.

Advertisement

This is Panda Bear’s first solo drop since he collaborated with Los Angeles producer Maral on the track, ‘On Your Way’ last July.

In February, Animal Collective released their latest album ‘Time Skiffs’. The album marked the first time the quartet, comprising Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Geologist and Deakin – had released a studio album in more than half a decade.

In a four-star review of the record, NME said the band’s 11th album had “an overarching sense of transcendence throughout” thanks to “its ornate organs and its priestly Beach Boys-style harmonies” and “abstract noises of brass and electronic detritus.”

The review went on to say: “On their 11th album, the group hark to the more-ish melodies of ‘Merriweather Post Pavilion’ and the hymnal-like meditations of 2005’s ‘Feels’ for a blissful collection.”

Advertisement

The Baltimore band are about to embark on a US tour this May and June, including a festival set at Kilby Block Party. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Animal Collective also have plans to tour Ireland and the UK this November, with stops in Dublin, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow. You can view ticket information here.