New Australian festival Pandemonium to feature Blondie, Alice Cooper, Placebo and Deep Purple

Alice Cooper, Blondie, Deep Purple and Placebo lead the 2024 line-up of new Australian festival Pandemonium.

Other rock acts booked for the inaugural festival include Wheatus, The Psychedelic Furs, Dead Kennedys, Gang of Four, and Australian icons Wolfmother and Cosmic Psychos. Pandemonium 2024 will take place as one-day festivals that will travel to four different cities, namely Melbourne on April 20, Sydney on April 25, Gold Coast on April 27 and Bribie Island on April 28, though Blondie will not be performing on this last date.

Pre-sale tickets for the event will be made available between Monday, January 22 at 9AM local time, and Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time. General ticket sales will be available from January 30, 9AM local time onwards.

Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to local veterans’ charities Legacy and Wounded Heroes, alongside Top Blokes, which works in suicide prevention among youths. More information on the event and its pre-sale tickets can be found by signing up for Pandemonium’s newsletter on their official website.

Pandemonium 2024 marks the second festival announcement which will feature both Blondie and Placebo, following their announcement for the 2024 edition of Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California, alongside headliner Duran Duran, Interpol, Simple Minds, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, The Jesus And Mary Chain, and more.

Pandemonium 2024 also marks the latest festival announcement in Australia. Other upcoming festivals include Laneway Festival, which will feature headlining performances from Stormzy, Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike in addition to acts including AJ Tracey, d4vd, Dope Lemon, Nia Archives, Paris Texas, Raye, Suki Waterhouse and more.

Souled Out has also announced headliners Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and PartyNextDoor for its second edition, in addition to Smino, Lucky Daye, Majid Jordan, Tinashe and more. In addition, Knotfest Australia has announced Pantera, Disturbed and Lamb Of God as the headliners of its 2024 edition, in addition to Halestorm, The Hu, Asking Alexandria, Thy Art is Murder and more.

Pandemonium 2024’s full line-up is:

Alice Cooper

Blondie

Placebo

Deep Purple

Wheatus

The Psychedelic Furs

Dead Kennedys

Gang Of Four

Palaye Royale

Wolfmother

Cosmic Psychos

Gyroscope

Petch

Pandemonium 2024’s dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne

Thursday 25: The Domain, Sydney (ANZAC Day Holiday)

Saturday 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

* Blondie not performing

