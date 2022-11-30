Paolo Nutini and The Angels head up Bluesfest’s fourth line-up announcement

The line-up for next year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest has expanded yet again, with seven new artists joining the five-day festivities over the Easter long weekend.

Topping the announcement is Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini, who had announced a show at Sydney’s State Theatre last week (November 24), alongside an appearance at the newly announced Bluesfest Melbourne. In a press statement from the organisers, festival director Peter Noble was reportedly “desperate” to get the ‘Last Request’ singer on the bill.

“It has been eight years since the Scottish singer songwriter had toured, so when word got out that Paolo may be touring, the Bluesfest booking team went into overdrive to secure him,” he said.

Nutini released his fourth album, ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’, in July of 2022. It featured singles such as ‘Shine A Light’, ‘Acid Eyes’ and ‘Petrified In Love’, and marked his first studio album in nearly eight years. He last toured Australia in 2015 – which, coincidentally, was also as a part of Bluesfest.

Joining Nutini on the line-up are The Angels, whose founding members the Brewster brothers recently teamed up with Dune Rats on their Like A Version cover of the band’s signature song, ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again?’

Others set to perform in the new line-up announcement are Bluesfest veterans Ash Grunwald and Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges, who have each played the festival upwards of five times. A full list of artists joining the Bluesfest line-up is available below.

“It is becoming clear that the return of international live artists mixed with great Aussie and Kiwi talent will be seen for the first time in Australia at the level it was before the COVID years,” Noble said in his statement. “The line-up is one that I am immensely proud of, and 2023 is becoming one of the great Bluesfests.

“Thank you so much everyone for your support through the hard years – now please, come and join us for the celebration.”

The fourth lineup announcement for 2023’s Byron Bay Bluesfest is:

The Angels

Ash Grunwald

Backsliders

The Bros. Landreth

Eugene “Hideaway” Bridges

Paolo Nutini

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Yirrimal