Papa Roach to perform ‘Infest’ in full to celebrate album’s 20th anniversary

Papa Roach have announced that they will perform their breakout album ‘Infest’ in full in a special livestream event to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The ticketed event, which is being billed as ‘Infest In-Studio’, is set to take place at 2pm Pacific Time on June 20.

In addition to performing the 2000 record in its entirety, the band will host an exclusive discussion while reflecting on the album in a unique studio environment.

Advertisement

Sharing the news on social media, Papa Roach tweeted a video of themselves discussing what they should do with their time while in quarantine. “The world INFESTation continues!” the band wrote.

“We couldn’t take not performing any longer,” frontman Jacoby Shaddix said in a statement. “Having performed the ‘Infest’ album in full as a surprise one time before (during the band’s sold-out 2015 gig at London’s Roundhouse on the album’s 15th anniversary), we decided to open this infestation to every living-room in the world to celebrate the 20th anniversary with us!”

Bassist Tobin Esperance added: “You’ll probably want to move your furniture around a little bit. We’ve all got to get some of that quarantine energy out of our system. We’ll also have our brother Jerry Horton back from his injury so watch out!”

For tickets and to find out more info, visit the Vierlive link here.

Advertisement

The performance follows the band’s ‘Infest In-Conversation’ livestream that took place on April 25, the exact anniversary date of ‘Infest’. Over 1.8 million fans tuned in to watch the band reminisce about the record alongside their peers in Linkin Park, Deftones, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and more.

Last year, Papa Roach brilliantly suggested that some of Donald Trump’s angry rants could be mistaken for their own lyrics.