Papaya Tree announce Sydney shows for August

Papaya Tree have announced they will play two hometown shows in August.

The Sydney-based six-piece will perform at The Vanguard in Newtown on August 30, commencing at 6pm and again at 9:30pm. They have dubbed the shows ‘Mask On, Mobiles Off’.

The band have spent the bulk of 2020 working on their debut EP. The as-yet-untitled EP hits shelves and streaming services in October.

Advertisement

Most recently, the group shared the single ‘Out In The Wash’ during April. On June 19, they dropped a dance remix of the track, in collaboration with Plunkdog Chillionaire.

Papaya Tree are planning to release ‘Flowergirl’, another single from the EP, on August 7.

In keeping with social distancing regulations, attendance at the upcoming shows will be capped at 50 patrons per performance. Click here to purchase tickets.

“Fresh from isolation and midsommar celebrations, Papaya Tree are back for a standalone two set show at the Vanguard, Newtown,” the band wrote on social media.

“Papaya Tree look forward to being the only gig in Sydney for the night – spoilt for choice.”

Advertisement

Papaya Tree share members with fellow Sydney outfit, Georgia June. Georgia June released their first single for 2020, ‘Baby Blue’, in March. It followed on from their 2019 tracks ‘Try Again’ and ‘Prove Myself’.