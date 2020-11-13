Papaya Tree release eclectic debut EP, ‘Mortuary Magic’

Sydney outfit Papaya Tree have released their genre-bending debut EP, ‘Mortuary Magic’.

The record – out today (November 13) – features the previously released singles ‘Flowergirl’, ‘Out In The Wash’ and ‘See You Tonight’.

All three hit streaming services earlier this year, with ‘See You Tonight’ the most recent track from the band.

Papaya Tree recorded ‘Mortuary Magic’ at Parliament Studios in Sydney’s Inner West. The EP was mixed by Phan Sjarif, perhaps best known for his work with Middle Kids.

‘Mortuary Magic’ draws on an array of genre influences, inspired in part by the band’s formal training as jazz musicians. Listen to Papaya Tree’s debut EP below:

“‘Mortuary Magic’ is an expression that means to pull something off that would be otherwise beyond repair,” the band explained in a press release.

“That’s more or less how we feel about our time in the band in a tongue in cheek kind of way. Each song reflects a different level of love that we have experienced whilst writing the EP; Love lost, Love imagined, Love with lust and love contained in friendship.”

In August, Papaya Tree played two sold-out hometown gigs at Sydney’s The Vanguard. The shows were the band’s first since the reopening of venues post-lockdown.

Per a press release, the group plan to tour in 2021 on the back of more releases.