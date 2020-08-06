Papaya Tree share colourful new single, ‘Flowergirl’

Papaya Tree have shared a new single, entitled ‘Flowergirl’. The track first premiered on triple j’s Roots n All program on Monday (August 3).

‘Flowergirl’ is the group’s second single for 2020, following on from ‘Out In The Wash’. The band also shared a dance remix of ‘Out In The Wash’ in June, courtesy of Plunkdog Chillionaire. Listen to ‘Flowergirl’ below:

Advertisement

‘Flowergirl’ looks set to appear on Papaya Tree’s debut EP, due out in October. Late last month, the band confirmed to NME Australia they are yet to lock in a title for the record.

On July 30, Papaya Tree announced they would play two Sydney shows on August 30. The band will take to the stage at The Vanguard in Newtown, performing shows at 6pm and 9pm.

In keeping with social distancing regulations, attendance at each show is limited to 50 patrons. Click here to buy tickets.

“Fresh from isolation and midsommar celebrations, Papaya Tree are back for a standalone two set show at the Vanguard, Newtown,” the band wrote in a social media post announcing the shows.

“Papaya Tree look forward to being the only gig in Sydney for the night – spoilt for choice.”