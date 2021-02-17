Paperweight share new single ‘Whisper Games’

Melbourne pop-punk band Paperweight have shared their first new music of 2021 with the single ‘Whisper Games’.

The track, released today (February 17), is the band’s fifth single overall. It follows the release of ‘Stuck Out Stateside’, which the band released in November 2020, and is expected to appear on their as-yet-untitled debut EP. Stevie Knight, frontman for Sydney post-grunge band The Dead Love, produced the track.

The band have also shared a music video for the new single. The band worked with John Stokes on the clip, who shot and edited their previous videos.

In a press statement, lead vocalist Haris Dillinger described ‘Whisper Games’ as “a song about valuing authenticity.”

“All too often we tend to compare ourselves to others in a negative light, whilst not releasing most of what we see is disconnected from reality,” he said.

“This song was written about valuing what is real, the good, the bad and everything in-between.”

The band will launch the single with a headlining show at Melbourne’s Stay Gold next month. The show will also serve as the band’s live debut, given they formed during Melbourne’s initial lockdown period in 2020.

Loose Ends and The Suburbs will serve as support for the show on March 26, with tickets on-sale now.