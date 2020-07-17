News Music News

Paradise Club release debut album, share new single 'The Seed'

The band's self-titled debut is out via Farmer & The Owl

By David James Young
Paradise Club, CREDIT: Kyle Davis

Adelaide’s Paradise Club have released their self-titled debut album today (July 17).

To commemorate its release, the band have shared its fourth single ‘The Seed.’ The single also serves as the album’s opener. It follows the release of ‘Heart Of Gold’ in 2018, ‘Above Me’ in 2019 and ‘All You Got’ in May.

Listen to ‘Paradise Club’ below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist Gere Fuss explained that the song came about following an otherwise fruitless writing session in Melbourne.

“We spent two and half days writing absolute shit,” he said.

“We knew this would be the first song on the record and wanted something memorable. A couple [of] hours before driving back to the airport, we finally had it.”

Fuss goes on to describe the personal nature of the song, reflecting on friendships through adversity.

“The song talks about a rough patch I was in,” he said.

“[T]hrough all of that, I was able to build friendships and earn experiences to write about and look back on with a smile.”

The album was released today via Farmer & The Owl, who signed the band back in May. The band were also announced this week as part of the 2021 Yours & Owls festival line-up, which is being headlined by Tones And I, BENEE and DMA’s.

 

