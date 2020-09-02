Paradise Club share new music video for ‘The Seed’

Adelaide rock outfit Paradise Club have shared a new music video for ‘The Seed’, lifted from their debut self-titled album which dropped back in July.

The video was created by the band themselves, filmed in and around Antakirinja country (Coober Pedy), which was also the setting for the 1985 film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

The clip features a 3D being wandering around the outback town’s various locales, interspersed with footage of the band playing live. Watch it below:

“Initially, the idea was creating a music video, putting it onto a tape, running it through a small tube TV, (one anyone who was born pre-2000 would have used to play games on), and then filming it in a vast location,” band frontman Gere Fuss said.

“Like our last video ‘Zaz’, we build on using 3D imagery of a ‘being’ this time hitting closer to home by seeking services of local artist Skye. Also, who wanted to make it more ‘human’ by having this character smoking a joint – as we may enjoy doing ourselves from time to time.”

Fuss added that the clip was an opportunity for the band to feature in a video together, even though their drummer was locked down in Melbourne due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The live video was shot on tape. What a beautiful country we live in and – how thankful we are to be able to pay respects to elders past and present.”

Paradise Club’s debut album was listed as one of ten Australian album picks for the month of July, alongside Lime Cordiale, DMA’S and more.