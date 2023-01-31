Paramore announce Sydney and Melbourne ‘This Is Why’ pop-up stores

Paramore have announced a pair of Australian pop-up stores – one in Sydney, one in Melbourne – that will open for one day each the weekend after the band’s new album ‘This Is Why’ arrives.

Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema in Surry Hills will host one of the pop-ups on February 11, while Oshi Gallery in the Melbourne suburb of Collingwood will host another the following day. The pop-ups will feature new and exclusive merchandise, music and more available to purchase.

Australia – for one day only in Sydney and Melbourne, celebrate the release of ‘This Is Why’ with exclusive merch, music, & more. 🇦🇺 More info at https://t.co/al1JsElIn8 pic.twitter.com/8Vvn1mIvGz — paramore (@paramore) January 31, 2023

Advertisement

‘This Is Why’, Paramore’s first album since 2017’s ‘After Laughter’, is set to arrive on February 10. The album has been previewed with three singles thus far – its title track back in September, ‘The News’ in December and ‘C’est Comme Ça’ earlier this month.

“I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams said of the band’s latest song in a statement alongside its arrival.

“The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

In March, Paramore will embark on a South American tour, before heading to the UK for a run of shows with Bloc Party the following month. In May, the band will kick off a North American tour with Bloc Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu and the Linda Lindas supporting on select dates.

No Australian tour dates have been announced thus far. The band last performed in the country in 2018 in support of ‘After Laughter’.