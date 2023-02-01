Paramore announce ‘This Is Why’ listening parties in Sydney and Melbourne

Paramore have announced a pair of Australian listening parties for their upcoming sixth album, ‘This Is Why’, giving fans in Sydney and Melbourne a chance to hear it a few days early.

Both events will be held next Monday evening (February 6), with Sydney’s taking place at Red Eye Records with a 5pm kick-off, and Melbourne’s at Greville Records an hour later. In addition to a full play-through of ‘This Is Why’, the events will feature “exclusive giveaways” and an the option to pre-order the record in person. Both events will be free to attend, and fans can keep an eye on the record stores’ movements for their respective events here.

These listening parties will come separate to the pop-up stores announced earlier this week, where Paramore fans in Melbourne and Sydney will be able to buy new and exclusive merchandise, music and more. Sydney’s pop-up store will be held at the Golden Age Cinema in Surry Hills next Saturday (February 11), and Melbourne’s will be held at the Oshi Gallery in Collingwood the following day (February 12).

‘This Is Why’ will arrive on February 10 via Atlantic. Thus far, Paramore have shared three singles: the title track last September, followed ‘The News’ in December and ‘C’est Comme Ça’ earlier this month. The formermost of those came in at Number 45 in this year’s triple j Hottest 100.

Earlier this month, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams addressed inappropriate comments allegedly made by NOFX’s Fat Mike when she was a teenager. Reflecting on last year’s nostalgic emo festival When We Were Young – which Paramore co-headlined – she said of her past in the scene: “Everyone’s just trying to remember better days, and I’m sitting there like, ‘They weren’t that much better…’”

Meanwhile, recent months have seen the likes of Taylor Swift, SZA and Steve Lacy all heap praise on Paramore.