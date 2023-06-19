Paramore are teasing an Australian tour

Paramore are seemingly gearing up for an Australia tour later this year.

Earlier today (June 19), Hayley Williams and co. took to Twitter to tease a tour announcement, with a simple post reading “6.27 – g’day” and a link to a Paramore Down Under website. Per the post, Paramore are expected to officially announce their Australia tour on June 27.

Check out the post below.

The tease comes weeks after rumours claiming that Paramore are set to perform Down Under in November began circulating. The rumours stem from a June 1 Good Dye Young meet and greet session with Hayley Williams, during which a fan asked if the band will perform in Australia in the near future.

Twitter user @YELYAHG00N tweeted: “at the GDY meet and greet today, hayley confirmed there will be a paramore world tour – with AUS dates coming in november!”

at the GDY meet and greet today, hayley confirmed there will be a paramore world tour – with AUS dates coming in november ! — jen (@YELYAHG00N) June 1, 2023

The rumour was corroborated by Instagram user @paramorebrazil, who wrote: “During today’s meet&greet in New York at the GDY event, Hayley confirmed that ‘This Is Why’ will be a world tour and that Australian show dates will be announced later this year. As expected, 2024 will be a big year for Paramore, where the band will also be able to revisit Asia and Europe.”

Paramore last toured Australia and New Zealand in 2018, as part of their ‘Tour Four’ world tour, in support of their ‘After Laughter’ album. During that tour, Paramore performed across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

Paramore most recently released their sixth album ‘This Is Why’ in February. The record scored a five-star review from NME‘s Sophie Williams, who wrote: “With some of their most fearless songwriting to date,‘This Is Why’ is a bold reminder of how limitless Paramore can be. For every hard rock riff that soars to an explosive finale, there’s an adventurous vocal detour or lightly psychedelic moment. It’s remarkable that we’ve reached this point at all: this is a band that has been through the wringer, overcoming infighting and myriad lineup changes while simultaneously evolving into one of the most widely-respected acts of their generation.”