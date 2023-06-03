Paramore bring out Florida congressman Maxwell Frost for ‘Misery Business’

Paramore brought Florida congressman Maxwell Frost out for ‘Misery Business’ at their show in Washington DC last night (June 2) – check out footage below.

The band traditionally bring a number of fans onto the stage to sing the last chorus of their 2007 hit. In Washington DC, it was the turn of Frost, who, at the age of just 25, became the first member of Generation Z to be elected to the US Congress. Prior to his election, he was the national organising director for the pro-gun control movement March For Our Lives.

When passed the mic by frontwoman Hayley Williams, Frost said: “Fuck Ron DeSantis! Fuck fascism!” to cheers from the crowd.

Check out footage of their performance below:

Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost joins Paramore on stage to sing “Misery Business” at their show in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/zeJYSdc7QG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 3, 2023

Frost’s words echo a similar statement made by Williams at a show in New Jersey last weekend (May 27), where she told fans they’d be “dead to her” if they voted for Ron DeSantis.

“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics,” Williams told the crowd. “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

DeSantis is the current Republican Governor who has positioned himself as a so-called “anti-woke” crusader. According to a recent NAACP travel advisory, DeSantis’ political directives have made Florida unsafe for people of colour, LGBTQIA+ communities, those who speak with an accent and international travelers. The politician announced his expected presidential bid last month.

Frost isn’t the only public figure to have been brought up for ‘Misery Business’ – Paramore welcomed Lil Uzi Vert up to perform the song with them at a show at Madison Square Garden.

“We’ve been talking for a minute but this is the first time we’ve met in person,” said Williams to the rapper. The pair then hugged as the crowed cheered on.

“You’ve said so many nice things about me. You’re so sweet to me, and to Paramore. Can we do this bridge again together? Then we’re going to melt their faces off,” she added.

Earlier this week, Williams also kicked a pair of fans out of a show for pushing and shoving to get to the front barricade.

“What is happening?” asked Williams while the crowd pointed at the two fans causing havoc. “Yes, I will embarrass both of you. Both of you need to find somewhere else to take care of that shit because that’s not happening here tonight, this is our house,” she added.