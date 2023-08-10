Paramore have cancelled the remaining shows on their 2023 North American tour due to illness.

The band recently postponed four live gigs after frontwoman Hayley Williams fell ill during a performance in Houston, Texas. She later revealed that she was suffering from a lung infection.

Williams and co. went on to fulfil two of the affected dates – San Francisco on Monday (August 7) and Seattle last night (August 9) – but the singer has since confirmed the cancellation of the remaining two concerts.

“Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health,” Williams wrote on her Instagram Stories feed.

“My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight.”

She continued: “We will have the team post an official statement ASAP but we are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better finally. I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there.

“I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this shit. Love you all.”

Paramore had been scheduled to perform at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland tonight (August 10) and the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday (August 13).

Williams recently explained how “touring is different at 34 than it was at 16”, and later hit out at those who had criticised her for delaying the gigs.

Paramore were out on the road in support of their sixth and latest studio album, 2023’s ‘This Is Why’.

Next May, the group will be heading to the UK and Europe as a supporting act on Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’.