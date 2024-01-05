Paramore drop out out ALTer Ego Fest headline performance after fan speculation and wiping social accounts

Paramore have pulled out of their headline performance at the ALTer Ego Festival, prompting fan speculation about their future.

It comes after the band wiped their social media accounts last month. The trio, comprised of frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro, took down all posts and images from their X, Facebook and Instagram profiles just after Christmas, while their official website now just displays a 404 error message.

They were set to play the festival show for iHeartRadio in Los Angeles on January 13, but have now announced they will no longer be playing. They will be replaced by Fall Out Boy.

The cancellation message on the band’s Instagram Stories read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13. The band apologises for any inconvenience.”

Fans have since shared their worry on social media about the news, with some believing that they are breaking up. See a range of reactions below.

Excuse me pic.twitter.com/0ZnuMpx7mX — paramore stan account (@itsjustfatimah) December 14, 2023

What's next, Paramore Spotify page goes blank and all songs are deleted?? — brett (@tinyhotopicbish) January 5, 2024

It’s not a year beginning with the number 2 if it doesn’t have Paramore breakup rumors in it — self-identified emo artist (@ThyArtIsMemes2) January 5, 2024

paramore: let's delete all our social media posts and confuse the fans paramore fans: *mass panic* *don't break up* *they HAVE to say something at alter ego next week* pmore: we have pull out of our first show of 2024 🙁 mass panic begins. pic.twitter.com/hvZgdqctDJ — josh🤘 (@Fellj01) January 4, 2024

Paramore are fr stressing me out right now pic.twitter.com/1pTWttHoGm — Rachel 🏳️‍🌈 (@humanndisaster) January 4, 2024

If paramore breaks up, I’m really sorry about the person I’m going to become — Lindsay Fickas (@lindsayfickas) January 4, 2024

Am I the only person who isn't worried about Paramore right now? There are so many reasons that they might need to stop away from that show. Can we not jump immediately to code red for once please? — Lauren (@Penguingonemad) January 4, 2024

Lasst month, the band said there was a “level of uncertainty” about their future. Following the completion of their tour to support sixth album, ‘This Is Why’, they spoke about how they have now fulfilled all of their label obligations and are now essentially free agents.

At that time, they made a point of reassuring fans that they will remain together and continue to have fun. Williams said: “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,” with Farro adding: “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

Paramore are set to be the opening act for the latest European leg of Taylor Swift’s all-conquering ‘Eras’ tour, with dates running from May to July 2024.

In a five-star review of ‘This Is Why’, NME said: “Paramore are reaching to where, finally, their music has wanted to get to for the best part of the past decade. Rather than try to top their peerless anthems, the band have instead uncovered a new warmth on ‘This Is Why’, and the effect is triumphant indeed.”