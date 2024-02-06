Paramore react to historic Grammy win: “Ridiculous yet true”

Paramore have reacted to their historic win for Best Rock Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

While the band did not attend the ceremony, they shared over two posts on social media that they were watching a broadcast of the awards, sharing in the first picture that they had two cakes ready regardless of whether they won or lost.

The Tennessean trio took home the prize for their 2023 album ‘This Is Why’, beating Foo Fighters‘ ‘But Here We Are’, Greta Van Fleet‘s ‘Starcatcher’, Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ and Queens of the Stone Age’s ‘In Times New Roman’.

With the win, Paramore are now the first female-fronted band to win the award, though it has previously been won by solo female artists Alanis Morrissette and Sheryl Crow in the ’90s.

In a second post, the trio posted on Instagram: “First off, infinite thanks to our fans, our team, and the voting academy for making ‘This Is Why’ such a moment for us, 20 years into our career.” They added that they enjoyed the night while “sitting together in Zac’s living room, dressed in our regular clothes.”

Speaking on their historic win, Paramore wrote: “Turns out, our win for Best Rock Album was a historic feat as we are the first female-fronted band to ever take home a trophy for this category. Ridiculous yet true! It’s an honor for Paramore to be a small but constant reminder for people to keep pushing these rock and alternative spaces to be more inclusive.”

Last month, the trio – comprised of Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – took down all posts and images from social media pages, while their official website displayed a 404 error message. This came after the band voiced a “level of uncertainty” about their future, following the completion of their ‘This Is Why’ tour and recently-fulfilled obligations to their label, Atlantic.

Now, the band have also commented on their split from Atlantic, writing in their statement: “Some of you will know that ‘This Is Why’ was our last album for our deal with Atlantic Records. To finish anything well is something to be proud of. Thank you to anyone who supported the ethos of Paramore as much as the music.”

Most recently, Paramore shared their cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’ as part of an upcoming Talking Heads tribute album, including Lorde, The National, Girl In Red and more. The project was first announced last month when A24 confirmed that the album was on the horizon, featuring 16 artists sharing their own covers of Talking Heads classics.