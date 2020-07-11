Paramore have removed posters honouring victims of police brutality from sale following a slew of criticism.

The posters were based the band’s artwork for their album ‘Riot!’ and were designed by a fan, replacing the album’s title with the names of those killed at the hands of the police.

Paramore began selling prints of the poster online, donating proceeds to the NAACP and Color Of Change. However, the sales drew some backlash from fans who pointed out more appropriate ways to help.

“We know your intentions weren’t bad but seeing the names of Black dead people due to police brutality hanging on a wall as some sort of ‘art piece’ doesn’t sit right,” tweeted @brickredroorn. “You could hire Black artists that do some amazing work to make Paramore merch and donate the money.”

Frontwoman Hayley Williams addressed fans’ comments in a series of since-deleted tweets, confirming the poster would be taken off sale. “Last month, people seemed to love it when it got shared,” she explained. “And truly, we wanted to signal boost it and create another small way to help give to orgs who are fighting against racial inequalities and injustices.

“That being said, it does no good if it causes more offense than it honors the actual cause. This is no slight to the fan who designed it. However, the last thing we, as white people, should do in the midst of this is cause more confusion and potential harm.”

Williams thanked the band’s fans for “calling it like they see it” and “continuing to educate and have hard conversations. “To those who saw the poster and were triggered, I am really sorry,” she added. “We are passionate about this issue and will continue to deepen our understanding.”

“Super grateful for you all taking a step back to reevaluate and also protecting the artist who designed it!” Responded @MarsinCharge. “I really hope you all don’t give up on the idea completely but centre Black women appropriately moving forward. It may be as simple as branding the poster differently.”

Last month, Williams called for the Confederate emblem to be removed from Mississippi’s state flag. It is the last state in the US to feature the symbol, which was added to its flag in 1894.