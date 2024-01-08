Paramore reportedly gearing up for new era and new record deal

Paramore are reportedly gearing up for a new era and a record deal.

The upcoming new chapter for the pop punk icons comes after fans were left concerned that news of a breakup may be imminent, following their social media presence being wiped clean.

Last month, the trio – comprised of frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – took down all posts and images from their X, Facebook and Instagram profiles, while their official website displayed a 404 error message.

Shortly beforehand, the band also said there was a “level of uncertainty” about their future, following the completion of their ‘This Is Why’ tour and recently-fulfilled obligations to their label.

Now, however, it has been reported by Variety that the band have no plans to call it quits any time soon, but instead are looking for a ‘fresh start’ online since parting ways with their Atlantic record label.

‘This Is Why’ marked their final album to be released with the esteemed label, and as of now, it remains uncertain whether the band intend to sign a new record deal or plan to stay independent for their future releases.

Further speculation about the band came last week, when Williams and co. confirmed that they would be pulling out of their headline performance at the ALTer Ego Festival.

They were set to play the set for iHeartRadio in Los Angeles on January 13, but announced on Friday (January 5) that they will be replaced by Fall Out Boy. The reason for the cancellation was cited as “unforeseen circumstances”, but no further details have been shared.

Paramore do, however, have a busy 2024 touring schedule lined up – soon to be acting as the main support act for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’, which reaches Europe in May.

In a five-star review of ‘This Is Why’, NME said: “Paramore are reaching to where, finally, their music has wanted to get to for the best part of the past decade. Rather than try to top their peerless anthems, the band have instead uncovered a new warmth on ‘This Is Why’, and the effect is triumphant indeed.”