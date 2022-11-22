Paramore share statement on Club Q shooting: “Our hearts go out to the entire community”

Paramore have shared their reaction to the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, which left five people dead and 25 injured on November 19.

Following the attack at LGBTQ+ venue Club Q, the band have today (November 22) shared a statement on social media. The post begins as a response to “when someone says not to politicise moments” such as last weekend’s shooting.

“The hatred and the prejudice against any marginalised group is historically political,” the statement continues. “And did you think that these prejudices stop at the polls? It is a ‘chicken-or-the-egg’ type scenario. The shit that we take to our respective soapboxes echoes on forever. You’re either perpetuating love or perpetuating hatred. Anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric is hatred, be it in policy or a locker room conversation.

“Politicians and other powerful people have a choice. Just like walking into a nightclub full of human beings and taking their life was a choice in favour of hatred. If you spew hatred and it echoes, expect an infinite amount of potential outcomes. Including people coming to the conclusion that maybe it’s time to start holding people accountable for the way they use their power to divide and normalise hatred.”

The post concludes: “Our hearts go out to the entire community in Colorado Springs. The LGBTQIA+ community and the families and friends who lost precious people who are more than just a statistic or a headline.”

Earlier this week (November 20), Kim Petras took a moment to remember the victims while presenting the nominees for best pop song at the American Music Awards.

“I can’t stop thinking about Colorado today,” the singer said. “Gay clubs raised me, basically. And I can confidently say that no one loves pop music more than gay clubs. So, my heart goes out to you.”

Petras recently became the first trans singer to top the Billboard 100 after featuring on Sam Smith‘s song ‘Unholy’, with the latter becoming the first openly non-binary artist to achieve the same accolade.

Other artists also spoke about the shooting during the awards evening, including Wayne Brady and Dove Cameron.