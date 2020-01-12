Paramore’s Hayley Williams continues to tease Petals For Armor project

Paramore singer Hayley Williams has posted a series of mysterious Instagram posts linking to the Petals For Armor account, with fans continuing to speculate that the name relates to Williams’ highly anticipated solo record.

The artist has been posting a series of black boxes with no caption on both her personal and Petals For Armor accounts – but now the latter carries a cryptic line which some fans are speculating could be a lyric from the new project: “how to draw the line between wrath and mercy”.

You can see the latest mysterious post on the official Petals For Armor Instagram account below.

Williams announced late last month to her fans that she’d be releasing solo music in 2020, saying that “with the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own.”

“It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January,” she added.

A new website for the project, also titled Petals For Armor, appeared on Monday (January 6) featuring a chilly, three-second teaser. No other clips have been released on the site yet.

The clip finishes with the date “1.22.2020”, suggesting that Williams’ first solo material under the Petals For Armor name will be released on January 22.

Petals For Armor posters have also been spotted by fans in various cities in the US, including New York City, this week.

SO IM IN NYC WALKING AROUND AND I COME ACROSS THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @yelyahwilliams #petalsforarmor pic.twitter.com/noYJ4RYX8U — 𝐣𝐚𝐝𝐚 ♡ (@swiftgillies) January 6, 2020

Paramore’s last’s album was 2017’s ‘After Laughter’, which saw original member Zac Farro return on drums after the departure of bassist Jeremy Davis in 2015.

In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “Hayley Williams might have heavily hinted at the band’s new direction on 2013’s power-pop leaning ‘Paramore’ album, but ‘After Laughter’ comes over like the earnest, fist-pumping soundtrack to a long-lost John Hughes coming-of-age film.”