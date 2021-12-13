Parcels announce 2022 Australian tour

Parcels have announced a four-date run of Australian shows in support of their recent second album, ‘Day/Night’, set to go down towards the end of next year.

The stint will kick off in Sydney on Thursday October 27, when the Byron Bay-native indie-rockers will play the historic Enmore Theatre. Brisbane fans will be able to catch them at the Tivoli that Saturday (October 29), while Melbourne will be treated to a pair of back-to-back shows at the Forum Theatre on Thursday November 3 and Friday 4.

Tickets for the run go on sale this Wednesday (December 15) via Parcels’ website, with a presale running from tomorrow (December 14). Fans can sign up for that presale via the band’s Pop Shop newsletter.

‘Day/Night’ – an ambitious concept album spanning an epic 96 minutes – was released last month via Because Music. It was flanked by the singles ‘Free’, ‘Comingback’, ‘Somethinggreater’ and ‘Theworstthing’, and earned a four-star review by NME.

In his write-up, Rhys Buchanan said: “True to its core concept, the album is cyclical as the sweeping strings of closer ‘Inside’ roll back into the first track as soon as it’s over. It means you can jump in and out of Parcels’ vivid world any time you want – but you’re guaranteed to want to come back for more. This daring album sets yet another high bar for this band, and leaves us itching to find out where they’ll go next.”

Speaking to NME for the October issue’s cover story, guitarist Jules Crommelin said the project “was a part of us trying to come back to nature with the whole day and night thing, but also a way of showing people how important that is: to come back to nature”.

“It started in this place of feeling connected to nature and realising how much we’d been missing Australia,” keyboardist Patrick Hetherington added, “the beauty of the land and being connected to it. But it ended with us going back and still not quite having an answer about where exactly home is for us.”

Parcels’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 27 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 29 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

NOVEMBER

Thursday 3 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Friday 4 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre