Parcels cover the October 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine

Parcels are the latest band to grace the cover of NME Australia magazine.

The Berlin-via-Byron Bay band dig deep and continue their restless search for home on breathtaking new album ‘Day/Night’. Speaking to NME’s Thomas Smith, frontman Jules Crommelin says that their latest project “was a part of us trying to come back to nature with the whole day and night thing, but also a way of showing people how important that is: to come back to nature”.

“It feels like a reaction to that [our 2018 self-titled debut album]. This is what we needed this time: stillness and silence,” Crommelin adds.

Advertisement

Read the story, which was published today (October 27) with photography by Erik Cesla and styling by Carmen Crommelin, here.

Elsewhere in the October issue, Pond frontman Nick Allbrook talks Victorian dinosaurs and Western Australia politics, Banoffee opens up about the humour and heartbreak that went into her second album ‘Teartracks’, and Trivium’s Matt Heafy reveals his new gaming venture.

We also review the latest 007 instalment, No Time To Die, as well as new releases from James Blake, Coldplay and Ruby Fields. In gaming, we take a look at the phenomenal finale to Nintendo’s Metroid saga.

SUBSCRIBE NOW: NME Australia magazine

The new issue of NME Australia, now available for pre-order, will begin shipping the week of November 8. Six-month and year-long subscriptions are also available here.

Parcels join Baker Boy, Lorde, Youngn Lipz, Hiatus Kaiyote, Tkay Maidza, Julia Stone, Skegss, and Jaguar Jonze as NME Australia 2021 cover stars. Others who’ve graced the cover of the magazine include Genesis Owusu, Tash Sultana, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Cub Sport, The Avalanches, G Flip and more. Explore and get your back issues of NME Australia here.

Advertisement

Get your copy of the October 2021 issue of NME Australia here.