Paris Hilton attended Britney Spears’ wedding over DJing for President Joe Biden

Paris Hilton has revealed that she turned down DJing President Joe Biden in order to attend Britney Spears‘ wedding.

Spears married Sam Asghari on Thursday (June 9) at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, with the guestlist also featuring Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

Speaking on her podcast This Is Paris after the wedding, Hilton revealed that she turned down a prestigious gig in order to attend Britney’s ceremony.

Advertisement

“I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” she said the morning after.

Adding that she kept her choice secret from those closest to her, she said: “Literally, I did not tell anyone, not even the people I asked [for] dresses that were sent, my whole team, my glam, my driver, everyone.”

Of what unfolded at the wedding itself, she remained tight-lipped, saying: “I’m not gonna get into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I am just so incredibly happy for her.

“[Britney] looked stunning. It made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale and they are a beautiful couple and just glowing. It really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free.”

Elsewhere at the wedding, Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested after gatecrashing the ceremony.

Advertisement

Spears divorced Alexander in 2005, but mere hours before the ceremony set to begin, decorators were interrupted by her former husband.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Variety that they’d been dispatched to Spears’ California residence to investigate a trespassing complaint. There, police apprehended Alexander and arrested him on an outstanding county warrant.

As reported by TMZ, Alexander shared his movements on an Instagram livestream, during which the 40-year-old can be seen evading security before entering the premises and referring to Spears as his “first and only wife”.

“Where’s Britney?… I’m here to crash the wedding,” Alexander said.

The wedding came five years after Spears first met Asghari on the set of her music video for ‘Slumber Party’, which was released in 2016. The pair became engaged last year, and in May announced that their first pregnancy had ended in a miscarriage.

Meanwhile, after being freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, Spears is set to release a tell-all memoir, which will hit bookshelves by the end of this year. Speaking of the Simon & Schuster book, which reportedly fetched her $15million (£12.2million) Spears said that writing the memoir was “actually healing and therapeutic”

“It’s also hard bringing up past events in my life… I’ve never been able to express openly,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.