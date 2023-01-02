Paris Hilton shares new version of ’00s hit ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton has shared a new version of her ’00s hit ‘Stars Are Blind’.

The TV personality and singer, who released her only album to date, ‘Paris’, in 2006, has welcomed 2023 with a refresh of her Top 20 US single.

It follows Hilton teasing a something “#ThatsHot” (a nod to a favourite phrase of hers) for several days and is the first taste of “brand new music” that’s “on the way” this year.

The star also performed the song with Sia and Miley Cyrus on Saturday (December 31) at the latter’s annual NYE party.

For the song’s new version, which is officially titled ‘Stars Are Blind (Paris’ version’), Hilton recorded fresh vocals and worked with Fernando Garibay, who produced the original song 15 years ago, and enlisted Clint Gibbs to mix the project.

“Looks like Y2K is here to stay and Paris Hilton is making music a key part of her 2023 plan,” read a press release. You can listen to the song exclusively via Amazon Music here.

Hilton has spent the last few years DJing and recently appeared at Spotify’s annual Wrapped event for a set.

In 2022 she joined Christina Aguilera at an LA Pride concert in June to perform ‘Stars Are Blind’ for the first time in years.

Aside from two one-minute-long songs for her Netflix series Cooking With Paris, Hilton has sung on EDM songs ‘I Blame You’ with LODATO and ‘Melting’ with the Electric Polar Bears in recent years.

‘Paris’ was led by ‘Stars Are Blind’, with singles ‘Nothing in This World,’, ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy’ and ‘Turn It Up.’ following later.

She also shared ‘Good Time’ with Lil Wayne in 2013, ‘High Off My Love’ with Birdman in 2014, and ‘I Need You’ in 2018.