Paris Jackson has said that she’s grateful that her father Michael Jackson made her wear masks while she was growing up.

Michael’s three children – Paris, Prince and Blanket – famously wore masks and face coverings whenever they were out in public in order to protect their identity.

The King of Pop wanted them to be able to do “normal” things, according to Paris, whose band The Soundflowers released their debut EP last month.

Speaking on a new episode of her reality series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, Paris said: “When [Michael] was young, he would be in the studio and he’d look outside and he’d see kids on the playground and he couldn’t do that.

“He didn’t want that for us, so we wore masks.”

Continuing, Paris said she was grateful for her father’s decision because it meant she and her siblings were able to do normal things like other children their age.

“I appreciated it. It was nice. Because we were able to go to Chuck E. Cheese and Circus Circus and we were normal.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Paris explained that she struggled with the lack of privacy that came with having such a famous parent.

“For a long time I was just against letting the world in because I was just too scared to do it,” she said. “I have had to accept the fact that I do not and probably will never have a private life.”

Last month, Paris shared some unseen footage of her father as part of a trailer for her new reality series.

The footage shows Paris as a child at home with her father, as she explains: “You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human. I was against letting the world in because it wasn’t a choice. I wasn’t ready then. I feel like I’m ready now.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this year that Paris has signed on to play Jesus in the upcoming independent drama Habit.