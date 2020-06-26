Paris Jackson hails Michael Jackson’s “magic” on 11th anniversary of his death

Paris Jackson has paid tribute to her late father, Michael Jackson, on the 11th anniversary of his death.

“Miss and love you every day. thank you for the magic,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of her father.

The post also included an Ernest Hemingway quote, which reads: “Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.”

Advertisement

The tribute comes after Jackson unveiled her folk-pop group The Soundflowers – a duo formed with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

The pair released their self-titled debut EP last week.

She is also set to debut new reality series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn, which features previously unseen footage of her father.

The footage shows Jackson as a child at home with her father, as she explains: “You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human. I was against letting the world in because it wasn’t a choice. I wasn’t ready then. I feel like I’m ready now.”

A synopsis for the new show, which focuses on the process of creating the new EP, says it will “pull back the curtain with honest conversation surrounding topics that are central to their lives like spirituality, sexuality, music, family and more.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Jackson has signed on to play Jesus in the upcoming independent drama Habit.

Elsewhere, last month a $9.4 million legal ruling won by Quincy Jones in his battle with Michael Jackson’s estate over remixes of the late star’s music was overturned over three years after the initial victory.