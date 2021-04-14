Paris Texas announce debut project ‘BOY ANONYMOUS’ and share ‘Force Of Habit’ video

Paris Texas have announced their debut project ‘BOY ANONYMOUS’ – you can watch the video for their latest single ‘Force Of Habit’ below.

The LA duo’s first full release will be an eight-track EP where, according to a press release, they “explore a dizzying range of textures and moods but never fall victim to a lack of focus or cohesion”.

“A truly singular body of work, ‘BOY ANONYMOUS’ showcases the versatility and power of LA’s newest musical force, Paris Texas,” it adds about the mysterious pair, Louie Pastel and Felix, behind the group.

‘BOY ANONYMOUS’ is set to be released by Paris Texas on May 14, and the pair have previewed the project today (April 14) by sharing the Illimiteworld-directed video for their new single ‘Force Of Habit’.

The clip, which you can see above, features Louie Pastel and Felix as well as Chvdnler, DNA, Filthy Peralta, Fjuckstin, Saru, Theo Myst and Venniel Nephew.

You can see the official artwork and tracklist for ‘BOY ANONYMOUS’ below.

Casino Pack 4 Da Low Better Days Situations Area Code A Quick Death Heavy Metal Force Of Habit

‘Force Of Habit’ follows on from Paris Texas’ two previous singles, ‘Heavy Metal’ and ‘Situations’.