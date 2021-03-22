Park Bom confirms she has new music coming later this month

Park Bom has confirmed that she will make a comeback later this month, her first in two years.

Earlier today (March 22), her label D-Nation Entertainment announced that the ex-2NE1 member will drop the single ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’ on March 31. It will be her first solo release since her 2019 holiday song ‘First Snow’, with fellow 2NE1 bandmate Sandara Park.

“Since fans have waited a long time, Park Bom put in a lot of effort to share good music with fans. Please show lots of interest and love for ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’,” the agency said in a statement, as translated by Soompi. The single will also be the singer’s first official comeback since 2019’s ‘re: BLUE ROSE’, which included the single ‘4:44’ featuring MAMAMOO’s Wheein.

Earlier this month, Park Bom previewed the song during an appearance on the tvN television series On & Off, where she shared more about her life on Ganghwa Island. The idol gave viewers a glimpse of a recording session for the new track on the show.

Park Bom in a recording session for one of her upcoming new songs! It's giving R&B! SHE IS COMING! | On&Off clip. #박봄 @haroobomkum pic.twitter.com/sv84kW0X8m — Park Bom Buzz (@ParkBomBuzz) March 2, 2021

Back in 2019, the K-pop veteran also participated in Mnet’s reality competition Queendom alongside girl groups such as AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, OH MY GIRL and (G)-IDLE in 2019. During her time in the competition, she coved songs by her fellow competitors and also released the original song ‘Wanna Go Back’.

Park Bom signed with D-Nation Entertainment in 2018, two years after she left her longtime home of YG Entertainment, following the disbandment of 2NE1. In early 2019, she released the song ‘Spring’, which was her first solo single since 2011’s ‘Don’t Cry’.