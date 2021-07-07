박혜진 Park Hye Jin announces debut album, ‘Before I Die’

박혜진 Park Hye Jin has announced the arrival of her debut album, ‘Before I Die’, due out later this year.

The album, which will be released on September 10 through Ninja Tune, comes roughly a year after Hye Jin released her second solo EP, ‘How can I’.

Alongside the album announcement, Hye Jin has released the house-influenced lead single, ‘Let’s Sing Let’s Dance’.

NME gave ‘How can I’ four stars upon its release, writing the record “reflects the range of emotions she’s experienced while DJing across the globe”.

“Irrespective of the permanently changed world it’s now entering, Park Hye Jin’s second solo release demonstrates her confidence to create free from the confines of categorisation.”

Since releasing her EP, the producer has also teamed up with Clams Casino and Take A Daytrip for the track ‘Y DON’T U’, and Blood Orange for a reimagining of Hye Jin’s 2018 track ‘Call Me’.

박혜진 Park Hye Jin’s ‘Before I Die’ tracklist:

1. ‘Let’s Sing Let’s Dance’

2. ‘I Need You’

3. ‘Before I Die’

4. ‘Good Morning Good Night’

5. ‘Me Trust Me’

6. ‘Where Did I Go’

7. ‘Never Give Up’

8. ‘Can I Get Your Number’

9. ‘Whatchu Doin Later’

10. ‘Sex With ME (DEFG)’

11. ‘Where Are You Think’

12. ‘Never Die’

13. ‘Hey, Hey, Hey’

14. ‘Sunday ASAP’

15. ‘i jus wanna be happy’