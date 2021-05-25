박혜진 Park Hye Jin releases new song with Clams Casino and Take A Daytrip, ‘Y DON’T U’

박혜진 Park Hye Jin has released new single ‘Y DON’T U’, a collaboration with producers Clams Casino and Take A Daytrip.

Released via Ninja Tune, the track is the latest from the Korean multi-hyphenate, who coolly alternates between spoken-and-sung vocals and rap verses.

Listen to ‘Y DON’T U’ below.

Advertisement

The lovesick track was written when the producer was in in London. “This song had too many journeys before being released right now,” she said in a press statement.

“It deserves to be listened to. I first recorded it when I lived in London. I remember when I was a little more innocent and pure. Hye Jin is more innocent when she falls into such a love; not anymore though I guess.”

The NME 100 artist releases ‘Y DON’T U’ on top of a string of collaborations following her 2020 EP ‘How Can I’, including tracks with Blood Orange and Nosaj Thing. In a four-star review of the EP, NME‘s Ben Jolley said that it “reflects the range of emotions she’s experienced while DJing across the globe”. The EP also landed on NME Asia‘s list of top Asian albums of 2020.

Clams Casino last released his sophomore album ‘Moon Trip Radio’ in 2019. His breakthrough 2011 single, ‘I’m God’, was released on digital platforms in 2020 following a lengthy legal process to clear its prominent sample, lifted from Imogen Heap’s ‘Just For Now’.

Advertisement

Take A Daytrip, the producer duo of Denzel Baptiste and David Biral, recently produced Lil Nas X’s single ‘Sun Goes Down’.