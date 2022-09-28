Parkway Drive are the cover stars of the September 2022 issue of NME Australia Magazine

Parkway Drive are the cover stars of the NME Australia September 2022 issue.

The cover story follows the release of the metal veterans’ fiery seventh album ‘Darker Still’ in early September. In our interview, the band open up to NME’s Ellie Robinson about how the album pushed them to a near-breakdown, group therapy, and the mental health crisis amid men in Australia.

“We didn’t understand how important it was to work through our issues, and I don’t think a lot of people do,” said lead guitarist Jeff Ling. “The tools [that allow people to manage their mental health] are just so important, and things can get dangerous without them.”

Elsewhere in the issue, NME speaks to breakout Melbourne rapper Agung Mango about his upcoming EP ‘Man On The Go’ and rising singer-songwriter Ruby Gill about her debut album ‘I’m Gonna Die With This Frown On My Face’. We also review records by Rina Sawayama, Sampa The Great, and Stella Donnelly, and take a peek into Brett Morgen’s critically acclaimed tribute to the life and career of David Bowie, Moonage Daydream.

