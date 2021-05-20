Parkway Drive documentary ‘Viva The Underdogs’ to be released on Netflix

Parkway Drive‘s 2020 documentary Viva The Underdogs will be available to stream on Netflix from next month.

The film follows the Byron Bay metalcore act as they headline the German metal music festival Wacken Open Air in 2019.

Their third documentary, it contains personal footage and “access to the band’s most explosive moments”. It will be available to stream from June 14.

Viva The Underdogs was first announced in late 2019, and premiered in cinemas the following January. It was then made available to digitally purchase in April.

The documentary marked the feature film directorial debut from Allen Hardy. Speaking to NME last year, frontman Winston McCall said even though Hardy came from outside the metal world, “he could still see something in us and in the band that was really interesting”.

“We really wanted to hone in on the idea that this was a movie that would come from an outside perspective,” he said.

“The problem was that we’re so deep inside this world that we have trouble discerning between what’s just interesting to us and what’s actually interesting. Allen was able to get out exactly what we wanted, so we put our trust in him.”

Parkway Drive were forced to cancel their Australian ‘Viva The Underdogs’ tour earlier this month due to ongoing complications caused by the pandemic.