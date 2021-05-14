Parkway Drive have cancelled their Australian ‘Viva The Underdogs’ tour

Parkway Drive have had to make the unfortunate decision to cancel their forthcoming ‘Viva The Underdogs’ Australian tour.

In a statement, the band cited existing restrictions due to COVID-19 as the barrier preventing the tour from going ahead as planned.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce our Viva The Underdogs Australian Revolution this July is cancelled,” the band said in a press statement.

“As venue restrictions, travel restrictions and government limitations on mass gatherings are still in place, the massive arena shows we had planned cannot go ahead in their current form. We would have loved to bring our full production show to Australia, but unfortunately this is not viable.”

They also explained that their planned American support acts, Hatebreed and Every Time I Die, won’t be able to enter Australia.

“Furthermore, our international friends in Hatebreed and Every Time I Die are also not allowed into the country, so we have made the regretful decision to pull the pin.

“The safety of our fans and delivering the full Parkway Drive experience is of utmost importance to us but we are confident we will see you all in 2022!”

The cancellation of the tour comes after it was initially postponed from June last year. Those who had tickets to the tour’s five planned shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane can get them refunded from the point of purchase.

In addition, the band are offering a 20 per cent discount on all Parkway Drive merch to ticket holders with a special code that will be emailed out.

The announcement of the tour came shortly after the band released their documentary, Viva The Underdogs.

“It had been a while since we’d done anything visual,” Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall said to NME Australia of the film.

“There’s so many more gears turning in this machine these days. To put all of this work into it, and to then have it come across the exact way that you wanted it to – in a medium you’re not well-versed in – is a really nice feeling. It’s very buoyant, in a way.”