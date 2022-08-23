Listen to Parkway Drive’s new seven-minute epic ‘Darker Still’

Parkway Drive have shared the title track from their forthcoming seventh album ‘Darker Still’ – listen below.

The Australian band are set to release the 11-song collection on September 9 via Epitaph, following up on their previous studio record ‘Reverence’ (2018). You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Today (August 23), Parkway Drive have further previewed their next LP with the sprawling, almost-seven minute ‘Darker Still’. The single begins as an acoustic guitar-driven ballad, eventually transforming into a heavy, electrifying epic – complete with a dose of Winston McCall’s signature screams.

“Until I die, until I die,” McCall repeatedly howls towards the end, with a group chant responding: “And the night grows darker still.”

‘Darker Still’ arrives with a sinister black-and-white video – tune in here:

Parkway Drive’s upcoming album has also been previewed by the singles ‘The Greatest Fear’ and ‘Glitch’. You can see the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Ground Zero’

2. ‘Like Napalm’

3. ‘Glitch’

4. ‘The Greatest Fear’

5. ‘Darker Still’

6. ‘Imperial Heretic’

7. ‘If A God Can Bleed’

8. ‘Soul Bleach’

9. ‘Stranger’

10. ‘Land Of The Lost’

11. ‘From The Heart Of The Darkness’

In a previous statement, Winston McCall explained: “What you hear on ‘Darker Still’ [the album] is the final fulfilment of [Parkway Drive’s] ability to learn and grow, catching up with the imagination that we have always had.

“There are compositions and songs that we’d never attempted before – or, to be more accurate, which we have attempted in the past, but not had the courage, time or understanding to pull off.”

Guitarist Jeff Ling added: “I’m really proud of what we have achieved together, and feel that as musicians, we have really ascended to new realms of class and ability.”

Parkway Drive will showcase ‘Darker Still’ on a UK and European headline tour this September/October. You can see the full schedule of dates below and find any remaining tickets (UK) here.

SEPTEMBER

9 – Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena (DE)

10 – Prague, Forum Karlin (CZ)

12 – Brussels, Forest National (BE)

13 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)

14 – Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)

16 – Zürich, Samsung Hall (CH)

17 – Munich, Olympiahalle (DE)

18 – Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)

20 – Berlin, Velodrom (DE)

21 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena (DE)

23 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live (NL)

24 – Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)

25 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle (DE)

27 – Paris, Zenith (FR)

30 – London, Alexandra Palace (UK)